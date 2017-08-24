Her Fans made it Happen! Here’s what you need to know about the MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah Collaboration for 2018 – BellaNaija
Her Fans made it Happen! Here's what you need to know about the MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah Collaboration for 2018
After years of petitioning, Aaliyah's fans have succeeded in getting beauty giant M.A.C to push out a makeup line in honor of the late music star. Aaliyah's fans started a petition for a M.A.C line inspired by the '90s singer/actress and it got over 26 …
