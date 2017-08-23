Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herbert Wigwe & Students of UNILAG host Delegates of Harvard & MIT at Access Bank Headquarter in Lagos

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

On August 9th, 2017, a delegate of students from two of the world’s top ranked institutions, The John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Access Bank Plc. The trip was organized as part of the group’s activities aimed at providing […]

The post Herbert Wigwe & Students of UNILAG host Delegates of Harvard & MIT at Access Bank Headquarter in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.