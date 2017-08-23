Herbert Wigwe & Students of UNILAG host Delegates of Harvard & MIT at Access Bank Headquarter in Lagos

On August 9th, 2017, a delegate of students from two of the world’s top ranked institutions, The John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Access Bank Plc. The trip was organized as part of the group’s activities aimed at providing […]

The post Herbert Wigwe & Students of UNILAG host Delegates of Harvard & MIT at Access Bank Headquarter in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

