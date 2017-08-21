Heritage Bank Supports Reality Show for Budding Entrepreneurs

In a bid to continue boosting entrepreneurship development to curb the high level of unemployment in the country, Heritage Bank Plc plans to sponsor the fourth season of “The Next Titans,” a Nigerian entrepreneurial Reality TV Show.

The move by the bank, according to a statement, was a consistent commitment to build the next generation of sustainable Nigerian businesses; young and budding entrepreneurs who will end up becoming ‘titans’ in their own disciplines whether in Technology, Inventions, Media, Real Estate, Fashion, Agriculture, or Productions, and so on.

The Group Head of Corporate Communication of the Bank, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, was quoted to have explained the reasons for the continued support of ‘The Next Titan’ project, attributing it to bank’s connection with the development of young people through small and medium scale enterprises.

“We decided to support The Next Titan project, because its scope resonate with what our brand stand for which is the business of raising young people through SMEs either through the Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Programme (YIEDP), an initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in conjunction with the Nigeria Youth Service Corp (NYSC), in partnership with the Nigerian Youth Professional Forum (NYPF) to support entrepreneurship and education in the country with N500 million Young Entrepreneurs and Students (YES) grant and the bank is also in partnership with Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) empowered 100 aspiring start-up entrepreneurs under the Young Entrepreneurship Business Training Programme (YEBTP), among others,” he stated.

