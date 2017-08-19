Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

He’s a hero! Sadio Mane reveals he loved watching Liverpool flop El Hadji Diouf when he was younger – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

He's a hero! Sadio Mane reveals he loved watching Liverpool flop El Hadji Diouf when he was younger
Mirror.co.uk
El Hadji Diouf may not be fondly remembered by supporters at Liverpool but there is one man at Anfield that has a soft spot for him. Senegalese sensation Sadio Mane's exploits have been crucial to Liverpool's return to the Champions League and the …
Diouf's Liverpool history won't stop Mane idolising himVanguard
Liverpool hero Sadio Mane explains how he turned Arsenal defender Calum Chambers inside outMetro
Liverpool fans react to news that Sadio Mane is reportedly out with injurySportsJOE.ie
Tribal Football –The Sun
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.