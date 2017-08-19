Pages Navigation Menu

HH remembers Levy Mwanawasa, describes him as selfless and visionary

Lusaka Times

HH remembers Levy Mwanawasa, describes him as selfless and visionary
Lusaka Times
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to late President Levy Mwanawasa on the occasion to mark the 9th anniversary of his death. Mr Hichilema said the late Dr Mwanawasa provided for a leadership based on sound and prudent economic …
Fresh out of prison, Zambia opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has no time to loseRFI
Respect Lungu, says VJZambia Daily Mail

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

