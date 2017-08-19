Highest! Sarkodie unveils Cover and Tracklist for 4th Studio Album

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has released the cover art and tracklist for his 4th studio album titled “Highest.” The beautiful cover features a photo of himself and his lovely daughter. The album features guests from both Ghana and Nigeria, including Jayso, Suli Breaks, Jesse Jagz, Flavour, and Korede Bello. There’s also Kenya’s Victoria Kimani, with British MCs […]

