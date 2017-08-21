Highlights And Full Stats Of Today’s Match Between Deportivo La Coruna And Real Madrid

Highlights Of Today’s Match Between Deportivo La Coruna And Real Madrid….

DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA 0:3 REAL MADRID

GOAL SCORER

————————–Gareth Bale 20

—————————–Casemiro 27

—————————Toni Kroos 62

MATCH STATS

43%————-POSSESION————57%

6———–SHOTS-OFF-TARGET———–5

0————-BLOCKED-SHOTS————3

7————SHOTS-ON-TARGET———-10

2—————OFFSIDES—————2

0————COUNTER-ATTACKS———–3

14—————CROSSES————–19

4—————-CORNERS—————4

7—————THROWINS————–10

17—————-FOULS—————12

5————-YELLOW-CARDS————-2

0—————RED-CARDS————–1

