Highlights And Full Stats Of Today’s Match Between Deportivo La Coruna And Real Madrid

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA 0:3 REAL MADRID
GOAL SCORER
————————–Gareth Bale 20
—————————–Casemiro 27
—————————Toni Kroos 62
MATCH STATS
43%————-POSSESION————57%
6———–SHOTS-OFF-TARGET———–5
0————-BLOCKED-SHOTS————3
7————SHOTS-ON-TARGET———-10
2—————OFFSIDES—————2
0————COUNTER-ATTACKS———–3
14—————CROSSES————–19
4—————-CORNERS—————4
7—————THROWINS————–10
17—————-FOULS—————12
5————-YELLOW-CARDS————-2
0—————RED-CARDS————–1

