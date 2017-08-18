Hilarious!! Popular Comedian In A Bad Mood, Performs Musical Concert Naked On The Streets Of Los Angeles (Photos)

James Corden quite literally lets it all hang out as he performs hilarious musical segment for The Late Late Show with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the streets of Los Angeles.

Corden and Lin-manuel before they stripped and performed on the streets

Popular English actor, comedian and television host, James Corden, who hosts “The Late Late Show”, gave pedestrians more than they bargained for while filming a new comedy skit with Lin-Manual Miranda on the streets of Los Angeles.

According to a report by Dailymail , the sketch, which aired on Thursday’s edition of The Late Late Show, saw the British star strip off to perform songs from hugely popular stage show Hair for his recurring Crosswalk: The Musical segment.

While he was joined by Broadway star Lin-Manuel, whose theatre credits include Les Misérables and Hamilton, James, left little to the imagination as they worked their way through a rendition of Aquarius with the rest of the cast on Beverly Boulevard.

In keeping with the musical’s sixties setting, the presenter sports a long blonde wig and headband but little else after stopping traffic on the bustling crosswalk.

The recording took place directly outside of CBS Studios where Corden films The Late Late Show.