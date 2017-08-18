Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

History Of The Fidget Spinner – HuffPost

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Washington Post

History Of The Fidget Spinner
HuffPost
The fidget spinner is the modern crazy amongst school children the world over. But it doesn't stop there, in fact the fidget spinner is also used to help calm people down who suffer from anxiety and other neurological disorders like ADHD and Autism. So
Fidget Spinner SpiralFleaMarketZone.com
Kids are over fidget spinners. Adults are just getting into them.Washington Post
Fidget Spinner : Does this raved 'stress relief accessory' work or is it just hype?Pulse Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.