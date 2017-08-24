Hollywood honors French singing legend Charles Aznavour – Vanguard
Variety
Hollywood honors French singing legend Charles Aznavour
Vanguard
French icon Charles Aznavour, one of the 20th century's most prolific entertainers who continues to write and perform at 93, was due to be honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Charles Aznavour. With a career spanning eight …
