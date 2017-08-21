Hon Egunjobi – MFM FC Have Been A Blessing To Agege People

By Kayode Ogundare

Honourable Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, the executive chairman of Agege Local Government has declared that the choice of the Agege Stadium as the home ground of Nigeria Premier League side MFM Football Club has been a major boost to the socio-economic condition of the people and that his administration will do everything possible to help the league title-chasing team to achieve its set objectives.

“Let me start by saying MFM is the official team of Agege people. We have adopted them and you can see my people flooding the stadium each time they have a game here. We recognize the role the team plays in terms of social and economic activities in the area and I believe the least we can do is to offer them massive and undiluted support. When MFM plays, the fans patronize surrounding bars and eateries, visiting teams buy goods in our markets, stay in our hotels and generally contribute to the well-being of my people. For these and many more, we are grateful to have the team here,” he said in an interview after the Nigerian Premier League game between MFM and the visiting Gombe United.

Egunjobi lamented the Council’s inability to float a club of its own given the precarious state of its finances but promised to fully support MFM who are on the verge of winning a continental ticket to represent Nigeria in Africa.

He said: “Realistically, we are not in a position to float a club right now because we are not financial ready for that but we can do the next best thing which is to support a team that has been flying our banner and making us very proud. I won’t want to disclose the nature of our support for the team but I can assure you it’s going to be something substantial.”

The newly-elected chairman intends to exploit the talents of Agege youth by embarking on a Catch Them Young program for Primary school pupils so that they can be nurtured within the school system.

“Agege is a sporting area and we have a lot of young boys and girls who are gifted in one sport or the other and, instead of allowing them to roam about the streets and waste away, we intend to identify them and put them in specific programs where their talents will be harnessed and utilized effectively,” he concluded.

The post Hon Egunjobi – MFM FC Have Been A Blessing To Agege People appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

