Hosting Right for AFRIMA 2017 set to tear 4 African countries apart

Morocco, South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria have shown strong interest in hosting the Africa’s biggest music event, All African Music Awards, AFRIMA 2017-2019 editions as announced by the international Committee of AFRIMA. These countries have shown their interest through a competitive overture made available to the African Union Commission, AUC who is saddled with the role of deciding on the hosting right in partnership with the International Committee of AFRIMA.

Nigeria has hosted the event for one term of three years since 2014. However, Nigeria has again shown interest to host the event for another term of three years as stated in the letter written by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture with reference number FMCT/ECS/002/I to the African Union. In his letter, the Honorable Minister stated that, “we have also witnessed increased unity and collaborations among young music African professionals as they congregate each year in Africa’s most vibrant entertainment capital for the awards ceremony held in Lagos. ‘’He further noted that Nigeria has benefited immensely from serial hosting AFRIMA via; enhancing Nigeria’s image and tourism opportunities, promoting Nigeria’s culture and tourist attractions, positioning Nigeria as a safe and hospitable destinations among others.

Some the parameters that the AUC-AFRIMA will consider in deciding on the hosting right of the all Africa Music Awards events are immigration and visa application management, availability of functional airport and good land transportation system, venue infrastructure, hotels and hospitality facilities as well as adequate provision of security for guests and officials. The 2017 AFRIMA will hold from November 10 to 12.

The post Hosting Right for AFRIMA 2017 set to tear 4 African countries apart appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

