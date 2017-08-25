Pages Navigation Menu

Hot!! Elizabeth Hurley Shares Another Incredible Bikini Snap This Afternoon (Photos)

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment

The actress looked much younger than her years as she took time out from shooting for latest swimwear collection in an unknown exotic location.

Wearing her dark tresses down, the 52-year-old flashed a sultry gaze at the camera as she lent on her elbow in a shady cabana.

Holding her aviator sunglasses, Elizabeth’s toned body took centre-stage thanks to her tiny pastel two-piece.

The British beauty’s ample cleavage was very much on display in the pink halterneck top, which featured gold embellishment on the straps.

Elizabeth Hurley bikini Instagram age young dress 2017

               Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a pink two piece

Elizabeth Hurley bikini Instagram age young dress 2017

Elizabeth Hurley has been keeping fans updated on her new collection

Elizabeth teamed her boob-baring number with matching, tie-side bottoms as well as a delicate bracelet.

The mother-of-one caused a stir amongst her 694,000 followers with the upload, which she captioned: “Last day of sun @elizabethhurleybeach #newcollection #comingsoon.”

The star was inundated with compliments, with two cheeky users replying: “Absolutely beautiful,” and: “Good morning beautiful and sexy beast.”

