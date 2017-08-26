House C’ttee Alleges Threat to BoI over N8bn Bad Debts – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
House C'ttee Alleges Threat to BoI over N8bn Bad Debts
THISDAY Newspapers
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts yesterday grilled the Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr. Olukayode Pitan over N8 billion unrecovered loan advance to customers. He was summoned to account for loans after the …
