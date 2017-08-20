How a dozen young men from a small town secretly plotted the deadliest terrorist attack in Spain in more than a decade – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
How a dozen young men from a small town secretly plotted the deadliest terrorist attack in Spain in more than a decade
Washington Post
RIPOLL, Spain — The Spanish interior minister boasted Saturday that the terror cell that had carried out attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside village has been “completely dismantled.” But in the mountain town where the conspiracy was born, people …
Alcanar: the coastal idyll where young militants hatched Barcelona plot
The Latest: French police say arrest unrelated to attack
In quiet mountain town, Barcelona attackers went under radar
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!