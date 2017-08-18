Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How American couple prevented 401(k) fraud from 2 Nigerians

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One of Andrea Voss’ retirement goals is seeing different parts of the country, including Hawaii. Andrea and her husband, Steve Voss, are a year and a half into their retirement.   Last week, they took a trip to Yellowstone, but when they got back on Friday, they noticed there was a serious issue with that […]

The post How American couple prevented 401(k) fraud from 2 Nigerians appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.