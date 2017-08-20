How Can Man Be Righteous (1)?, By Femi Aribisala

Premium Times

Can a man born of woman be righteous? One of Job's friends, Eliphaz, does not think so. He asks cynically: “What is man, that he could be pure, or one born of woman, that he could be righteous?” (Job 15:14). Another friend, Bildad, is of the same opinion.



and more »