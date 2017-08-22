Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How CBN is tackling inflation, exchange rate volatility – Emefiele – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

How CBN is tackling inflation, exchange rate volatility – Emefiele
The Nation Newspaper
The negative impact of high inflation and exchange rate volatility has prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to tackle both developments head-on, its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday. Speaking at the 2017 Annual General Conference of the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.