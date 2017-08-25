How Celebrity Bodybuilder Rich Piana Died… What Killed Rich Piana?

According to Mirror.co… Celebrity bodybuilding champion Rich Piana has lost his fight for life after being placed in a coma following a “medical emergency” at his home.

The fitness world is in mourning following his death.

Posting a message on Instagram his estranged wife Sara Piana: “I’m in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can can hardly believe this… I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn’t make it.”

Rich, who has more than 1million followers on Instagram , had been placed in the coma earlier this month.

The 46-year-old, who had admitted to taking steroids since he was a teenager, fell ill at his home in Florida on August 10.

His devastated friends and fans have paid tribute to him on social media .

The post How Celebrity Bodybuilder Rich Piana Died… What Killed Rich Piana? appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

