How Celebrity Bodybuilder Rich Piana Died… What Killed Rich Piana?

According to Mirror.co…  Celebrity bodybuilding champion Rich Piana has lost his fight for life after being placed in a coma following a “medical emergency” at his home.

The fitness world is in mourning following his death.

Posting a message on Instagram his estranged wife Sara Piana: “I’m in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can can hardly believe this… I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn’t make it.”

Rich, who has more than 1million followers on Instagram , had been placed in the coma earlier this month.

The 46-year-old, who had admitted to taking steroids since he was a teenager, fell ill at his home in Florida on August 10.

His devastated friends and fans have paid tribute to him on social media .

