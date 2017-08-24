Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I Tried To Impress My Choir Master For 11 Years – Adekunle Gold Reveals

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Musician Adekunle Gold, graced the cover of the latest issue of Vibe Magazine and disclosed some really interesting things about his music, upbringing, and his rumored love interest Simi. Read the interview below; On how he started out as a singer years back, Gold said: ‘My father would say religion is education’ he tells …

The post How I Tried To Impress My Choir Master For 11 Years – Adekunle Gold Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.