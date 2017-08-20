Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Justice Bola Ajibola foretold my ascension to the throne – Oba Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

How Justice Bola Ajibola foretold my ascension to the throne – Oba Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo
Vanguard
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, is in the news again as his comment on Crescent University Abeokuta, Ogun State, CUAB, is revisited when he described the now 12-year-old institution of higher learning, founded by retired World

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.