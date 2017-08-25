How Olamide, Phyno collabo thrilled Kubwa fans at Glo’s music event

By Rotimi Agbana

Music stars, Olamide Adediji popularly known as Olamide Baddo and Chibuzor Nelson Azubike known widely as Phyno, wowed the crowd of fun lovers who thronged the satellite town of Kubwa to witness the soar away nationwide music concert, the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour.

The two music frontliners who performed their monster collaboration, Fada Fada, to the delight of the ecstatic audience were joined by God win exponent, Korede Bello, dance hall king, Runtown, delectable Di’Ja, energetic songstress, Yemi Alade, and Mama crooner, Kiss Daniel. Elegant female disc jockey, DJ Nana, also held the crowd spellbound with beautiful tunes which she churned out of her jukebox in quick succession, while Nollywood actresses, Juliet Ibrahim and Uche Jombo, compered the show.

Added to these notable stars were the trio of Sani Danja, Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK) and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) who attended the show as celebrity guests.

The event also provided the opportunity for the galaxy of stars to celebrate one of their own, Runtown, whose birthday coincided with the Kubwa show. Apparently elated by the honour accorded him by his colleagues who had commissioned a birthday cake for him, Rundown reeled out brilliant tracks which the audience responded positively to.

Korede Bello had earlier given the sum of N200,000 to three Glo subscribers who danced perfectly to the rhythm of his hit track, God win.

Yemi Alade’s performance was as graceful as ever, with her dance crew which choreographed the renditions.

One of the major markers of the show was the display of verbosity by Kanayo O. Kanayo who, in his characteristic Professor Johnbull style, said, “I am flabbergasted and perpetually overwhelmed to be part of this Globacom entertainment brouhaha which I know will make all of you petrifiedly entertained. This is indeed an entertainment voyage, expedition, cruise and glide. I enjoy all of you to be immersed, engrossed, absorbed and wrapped up in the fun to come”, and the crowd chorused: “Professor Johnbull!”

Kaduna is next on the radar of the nationwide music show. Globacom encouraged subscribers who are interested in watching the show to text “Music Kaduna” to short code 207.

