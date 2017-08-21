How Tecno Mobile Lit-Up Lagos With Its Spark Party – Dj Consequence, Mayorkun, Immaculate, Gbasky, Others Thrill Fans

TECNO Mobile was it again over the weekend. The Brand which doesn’t seem to stay out of the media’s eyes (and for all the right reasons) has showed over and over how much of an unrelenting Brand it is, as it hosted an outlandish 2-in-1 Party in Lagos rightly dubbed the “TECNO SPARK PARTY” on Friday 18th August 2017 to announce the launch of its newest line of smartphones – TECNO Spark and Spark Plus.

The TECNO Spark series are camera-centric smartphones built to deliver optimal photography experience on a smartphone. Boasting a superior 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, the device is capable of detecting low lighting conditions before activating a command that will automatically enhance the image brightness for clear, colorful and breathtaking images. The device conjures the use of its camera flash combined with a screen flash to deliver stunning images whether during the day or at night. Unlike other low to mid-range devices out there with very few tangible USPs, the TECNO Spark and its variant the Spark Plus are stylish and futuristic. The Spark Plus debuts a fingerprint scanner, 6.0-inch HD crystal clear HD screen, 3400mAh battery, 8 inbuilt image filters and Android 7 Nougat for effective multitasking.

The brand also announced at the Spark Party, the unveiling of its ‘One Million Dream Campaign’, which is the brand’s way of identifying young, talented people and then empowering them to fulfill their humankind potentials. The sum of One Million Naira each will be given out to four promising individuals to enable them light-up their dreams.

The extravagant Spark party had in attendance a large number of undergraduate delegations from Unilag, LASU, Yaba-Tech and Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, as well as working professionals who found the party an entertaining spot to unwind and relax from the stress of the week. Held at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, guests were hosted to a thrilling night with MC Bash as Master of Ceremony, bringing a perfect blend of Comedy and keeping the crowd ecstatic, and good music from a line of artistes including Mayorkun, Immaculate, Olaboi, Gbasky, Willcino, Jabby Jay, and one of Nigeria’s finest disc jockey’s, DJ Consequence, among others.

Next Stop: ABUJA. Date: 23rd August 2017. Get your grooves on and ready Abuja!

More photos from the Spark Party:

