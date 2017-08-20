Jerry Lewis telethons raised billions for muscular dystrophy. Many cheered when he went off the air. – Washington Post
USA TODAY
Jerry Lewis telethons raised billions for muscular dystrophy. Many cheered when he went off the air.
Washington Post
As Jerry Lewis continuously rose and fell in the eye of public opinion throughout his career, one thing remained constant: Every Labor Day weekend from 1966 to 2010, he and celebrity pals such as Sammy Davis Jr., Johnny Carson and Jack Benny would be …
US comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91
Jerry Lewis appreciation: A vital element in the formula for mid-20th century American comedy
Jerry Lewis would do anything to get a laugh – except play nice
