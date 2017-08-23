How To Apply For Bachelor’s Degree Programme In Cavendish University Uganda In 2017
How To Apply For Bachelor’s Degree Programme In Cavendish University Uganda In 2017
Bachelor’s Degree Programme
The minimum entry requirements for admission to a Bachelor`s degree programme are:
- Direct entry
(a) At least five (5) passes at the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) obtained at the same sitting or its equivalent
(b) At least two (2) principal passes at the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) obtained at the same sitting or its equivalent.
Conditional admission will be verified after getting the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Results print – out.
Within the framework of the general direct entry requirements, there may be Special Faculty Requirements which a candidate must fulfill to gain admission to a programme in a specific Faculty.
- Mature Age Entry
(a) A candidate must be at least 25 years of age
(b) The candidate must have passed Mature Age Entry Examinations with 50% mark or above
(c) The Mature Age Entry Examinations must have been taken at a Centre approved by the NCHE
(d)No candidate who had previously attended a programme at Cavendish University Uganda shall be readmitted to the University under this scheme to a programme of study in which he/she failed to qualify during his/her previous attendance.
- A Diploma Holder`s Avenue
A candidate must have obtained at least a second class/credit diploma or the equivalent performance which is relevant to his/her desired field of study from a recognized institution.
- Foundation Programme Certificate
A candidate who holds a Foundation Programme Certificate from a recognized institution is eligible for admission.
- A Degree Holder`s Avenue
a) A candidate must have a degree in an accredited programme from a recognized institution.
b)The candidate shall be considered for admission to a field relevant/related to his/her degree.
c) The candidate must have met the minimum requirements for admission to the degree programme he/she has completed.
- An International Applicant:
6.1 Must have a qualification that is recognized for University entry in his/her home country or country where he/she has studied. The applicant will be offered a provisional admission for one semester pending equating of his/her qualification.
The University may consider for admission to a degree programme a candidate who has successfully completed a 12 – year – system of education provided that such a candidate has been registered at another University, prior to applying to Cavendish University Uganda, for a degree programme and has successfully completed at least one year of University education. Such a candidate must, however, submit the University academic transcript from that other University.
6.2 A holder of a 12- year-system of education Certificate:
A holder of this Certificate such as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or the equivalent is required to successfully complete a Foundation Year before enrolling for the Bachelor`s degree programme.
- Special Entry:
Applications submitted by candidates who do not meet the traditional entry criteria can only be considered after consultations with the NCHE for guidance and with the approval of the Senate.
- Admission to Other than the First Year
Admission to the second or third or any other year requires the special consideration and permission of the relevant Faculty Board and the Senate in accordance with the University policies on Exemption and Credit Accumulation and Transfer.
The post How To Apply For Bachelor’s Degree Programme In Cavendish University Uganda In 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!