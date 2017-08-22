How To Check UNIUYO Pre-Degree Screening Result 2017 | University Of Uyo Basic Studies Result

UNIUYO Pre-Degree Screening Result 2017/18… University of Uyo, UNIUYO Basic Studies/Pre-Degree entrance examination result for the 2017/2018 academic session is out and now available online. See more details below;



This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) just concluded Basic Studies/Pre-degree Screening Exercise that the management of the institution has released the results of all participants.

How to Check UNIUYO Pre-Degree/Basic Studies Entrance Exam Result.

Click Here (.pdf) to access UNIUYO Pre-Degree/Basic Studies Screening Result. You will however need a device that is capable of opening PDF file to access it.

Note: Basic Studiies applicants who have scored poorly are free to opt for the Pre-Degree programme. They can apply to Director of Pre-Degree Studies on or before August, 24 2017 to change from Basic Studies to Pre-Degree. Pls state the Basic Studies Course you took and your Score,and your preferred Pre-Degree Course.

