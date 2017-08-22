How To Check Your Ghana WAEC Result Online (www. ghana.waecdirect.org)

Check Ghana WAEC BECE Results | BECE May/June Examination Results is Out for the 2017/2018 academic session, check below.

The West African Examinations Council, Ghana (WAEC) has released the result of the May/June 2017/2018 (BECE) examinations.

BECE Ghana May/June Exam results have been successfully uploaded online.

USE WAEC BECE RESULT CHECKER.

Visit the WAEC BECE Result Checker Online Portal via the link below;

http://ghana.waecdirect.org Enter your Index Number. Select the Type of Examination (e.g. BECE May/June). Select your Examination Year eg. 2003. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card. Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card eg. 012345678912. Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. This is to ensure that your examination information is correct. Click on Submit and wait for the display in the popup window. This may take several minutes.

