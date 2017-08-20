How To Register For University Of Ghana Online Both For Freshmen & Continuing Students

Note that you will need your UG Student ID Number and UG 5-digit PIN for Online Registration. If you do not have them, please follow the instructions on the website to access your provisional admission letter which contains the required information.

GHANAIAN STUDENTS

Step 1: Residential Application Online

Follow these steps only if you require residence on campus. If not, proceed to Step 2.

1. Visit the UG Website and click on the fresh students’ residential application link.

2. Type in your UG Student ID Number and UG 5-digit PIN; then click on “Login” to enter the residential application system.

3. Select a hall of choice and a room.

4. If successful, print out your room allocation letter. Pay the required academic and residential fees at the bank and proceed to online academic and residential registration.

5. If unsuccessful, you can still proceed to online academic registration as a non-resident student. First pay the required academic fees at the bank.

Note that you can only access the online registration system 48 hours after payment of the required fees.

STEP 2: Payment of Fees

All students (Main Campus/Accra City Campus/Distance Education/Korle-Bu) are to pay their Academic Fess and,where applicable,Residential Fees at any branch of Standard Chartered Bank or ECOBANKwith cash only. Ensure that you quote correctly your Student ID Number on all the pay-in-slips (using a Fee Paying Voucher). Ensure that the information captured by the teller is accurate before leaving the banking hall.

Please note that online registration can only be done 48hours after payment has been made. Click to view the Schedule of Fees.

Step 3: Academic Registration Online:

Click here for the procedure to access the MIS Web. Then click on “Registration” under the Student iEnabler (on the left side of the screen). Click on “Submit Registration”. Then click on the “blue letters” under “Qualification Code” and select “Register for This Qualification” Click on “Save and Continue” and register for GCCR101-General Course Confirming Registration by clicking on the small box close to GCCR101.

Note that you will be required to undertake your actual examination/course registration after Orientation (Look out for dates and venue for Freshmen Orientation).

Click on “Save and Continue” to view the course you have selected. Then click on “Continue” to view the Registration Cost (Academic Facility User Fee). Click on “Accept Registration” to complete registration. Click on “Printer Friendly Format” and print proof of registration. If non-resident, click on LOG-OUT to EXIT the system; otherwise proceed to Step 4.

Step 4: Residential Registration Online (Resident Students Only)

Note that this can be done only after academic registration. The procedure for online residential registration is as follows:

1. Click on “Residence Registration” under the Student iEnabler(on the left side of the screen).

2. Click on “Submit Residence Registration”.

3. Then click on the year (in blue).

4. There will be a display confirming the Hall and Room number.

5. Click on “I Accept” to confirm.

6. Print the Proof of Residential Registrationand keep for your records.

7. Report to your Hall of Residence for further assistance.