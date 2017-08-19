Hundreds bid farewell to Mahofa in Gutu – Chronicle
Hundreds bid farewell to Mahofa in Gutu
Chronicle
Hundreds of people yesterday thronged Mpandawana Growth Point in Gutu to receive the body of late national heroine and Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Mahofa who died on Sunday. Minister Mahofa died at Makurira Memorial Hospital …
Adieu to 'Iron Lady of Masvingo'
'Grace Mugabe verbally assaulted' Minister hours before death from hypertension
New Twist To Mahofa Burial
