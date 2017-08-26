Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hurricane Harvey reaches Category 4 intensity; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for evacuations – Washington Post

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Hurricane Harvey reaches Category 4 intensity; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for evacuations
Washington Post
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. — Hurricane Harvey intensified into a Category 4 storm as it churned toward what was certain to be a devastating landfall near this city by early Saturday morning. The storm was on track to be the first major hurricane to hit the
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4 storm with 130 mph windsABC News
The Latest: Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4Miami Herald
'Disaster' looms as Hurricane Harvey barrels towards TexasVanguard
CNN –CNBC –CBC.ca –New York Times
all 4,200 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.