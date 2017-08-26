Hurricane Harvey reaches Category 4 intensity; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for evacuations – Washington Post
Hurricane Harvey reaches Category 4 intensity; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for evacuations
Washington Post
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. — Hurricane Harvey intensified into a Category 4 storm as it churned toward what was certain to be a devastating landfall near this city by early Saturday morning. The storm was on track to be the first major hurricane to hit the …
