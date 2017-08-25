Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hurricane Harvey: Texas braces for very significant disaster

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declared “Texas is about to have a very significant disaster as Hurricane Harvey has begun to near landfall. FEMA administrator, Brock Long has said the storm which is expected to cause severe flooding and major damage including power outages may persist for up to 4 days. The storm…

The post Hurricane Harvey: Texas braces for very significant disaster appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.