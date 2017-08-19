Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hushpuppi Blasts Phyno, Olamide & Timaya After Watching “telli Person” Music Video

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Just when we thought Phyno has Won the War between him and Hushpuppi. The Malaysia based Internet Sensation & Online E-Dog has come out to blast Phyno again and this time Olamide and Timaya are also being backlashed. Guess you all watched Timaya‘s new video “Telli Person” which features Phyno & Olamide where the Fada …

The post Hushpuppi Blasts Phyno, Olamide & Timaya After Watching “telli Person” Music Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.