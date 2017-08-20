Hushpuppi Stylishly Insults Olamide, Timaya And Phyno Again!

Recently, It went viral when the so called Gucci ambassador share on Twitter that olamide, Phyno and Timaya sang rubbish in their just released video, seems Hushpuppi is wanting more trouble from the Nigerian artists. Earlier today, Hushpuppi took to twitter page saying “as you can see am doing wayyyyy better than most of them” …

