“I Am A Married Man, Don’t Touch Me”-Banky W Rebukes Female Fan Who Touched Him At His Manhood (Video)

Banky Wellington also known as Banky W, rebuked a female fan who touched him at his manhood while performing on stage, says he is a married man. In the video trending online,a female fan is seen trying to touch the artiste’s manhood while he was performing but Banky W quickly moved back from them. He …

The post "I Am A Married Man, Don't Touch Me"-Banky W Rebukes Female Fan Who Touched Him At His Manhood (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

