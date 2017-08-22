Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Am A Married Man, Don’t Touch Me”-Banky W Rebukes Female Fan Who Touched Him At His Manhood (Video)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Banky Wellington also known as Banky W, rebuked a female fan who touched him at his manhood while performing on stage, says he is a married man. In the video trending online,a female fan is seen trying to touch the artiste’s manhood while he was performing but Banky W quickly moved back from them. He …

The post “I Am A Married Man, Don’t Touch Me”-Banky W Rebukes Female Fan Who Touched Him At His Manhood (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.