I am down but not out, Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto finally speaks – The Standard
|
I am down but not out, Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto finally speaks
The Standard
Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto address residents of Ogilgei village in Rongai constituency Nakuru county on July 9, 2017. Photo By Kennedy Gachuhi. SUMMARY. Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto says he is still active in NASA politics and will continue popularizing …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!