Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Celine Dion’s response to love life question was a-plus – The Sydney Morning Herald

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Sydney Morning Herald

Celine Dion's response to love life question was a-plus
The Sydney Morning Herald
In further proof that it's Celine Dion's world and we're all just living in it, the Canadian diva has paved the way when it comes to answering awkward questions that you really don't want to get too specific about. In Montreal to launch her new handbag
'I am the boss,' Céline Dion declares as she launches handbag line in MontrealMontreal Gazette
Céline Dion Channeled Rihanna When Asked About Her Dating LifeCosmopolitan.com
When it comes to fashion, Celine Dion says she's 'not afraid to try things'CTV News
ETCanada.com –Obiaks News –Starts at 60 –Daily Mail
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.