I can’t be Tsvangirai deputy: Mujuru – NewsDay

I can't be Tsvangirai deputy: Mujuru
OPPOSITION National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has reportedly stood her ground and refused to deputise MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the envisaged coalition pact to challenge President Robert Mugabe in elections next year, …
