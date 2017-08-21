I can’t be Tsvangirai deputy: Mujuru – NewsDay
NewsDay
I can't be Tsvangirai deputy: Mujuru
NewsDay
OPPOSITION National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has reportedly stood her ground and refused to deputise MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the envisaged coalition pact to challenge President Robert Mugabe in elections next year, …
Still no charges against Mujuru
