“I couldn’t help falling for him,” says British woman married to Nigerian 45 years younger

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Angela Nwachukwu, 72, a British woman from Dorchester, Dorset has narrated how she met her Nigerian husband on Facebook. Angela, a retired taxi driver, got married to Owerri-based Computer Engineer CJ Nwachukwu in 2015, three months after he added her on Facebook. The wedding day was also the first time they met face-to-face, and although she […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

