“I cried everyday when my wife left me” – Emeka Ike

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike still finds it difficult to believe that he’s no longer married to his wife, Suzanne Emma. The unexpected happened earlier this year, when his 14-year-old marriage to Emma was dissolved by a Lagos Island Customary Court. Read below; Despite the pain she has caused you, you still declare your undying love …

