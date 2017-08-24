I Didn’t Choose My Profession, Fashion Chose Me – Jane Michael

The Belfry Africa’s weekly convened conversational series ‘The Ask Series’ this Wednesday was indeed a thrilling one as The Waterside Ikoyi hosted Fashion Entrepreneur and Celebrity Stylist Jane Michael Ekanem. The Guest who is internationally recognized in the fashion industry took her audience through her career journey and the challenges faced in the Styling profession.

During the engrossing conversation, Jane said, “I didn’t choose my profession, fashion chose me.” “I didn’t do fashion because I wanted to be a celebrity stylist, my work spoke for me,” she added. Responding to how she gets fashion designers to give her their designs for a job/client, she said “As a stylist I have learnt to build the trust of fashion designers in me by first investing in their business; I used this important key to open doors for me that I can ask some fashion designers for their newest pieces and they will give me because that trust has been built over the years plus I invested in their work.”

Talking about how she charges her clients, Jane Michael said, “There is no specific charge; you just need to understand the client you are working with, know what you are gaining from the job and your miscellaneous before you give a fee.” While advising upcoming fashion stylists, she said, “Patience is key to this fashion and styling profession because you will be rejected severally but patience will take you to that height you seek for.”

During the event, two pieces from Jane Michael Collection’s were won by 2 attendees at the event, Chris, and Ruki. OAP Bola Sonala popularly known as “Genie” of Smooth FM Lagos also played a beautiful host in this edition.

