I donated N1bn to Boko Haram Victims – Tony Elumelu replies Twitter User

Chairman of UBA Group Tony Elumelu has disclosed that he donated N1billion to help victims of the Boko Haram insurgency. He made this known on Twitter as a reply to a user on the platform. The user had replied a Tweet by UBA Group which said Elumelu donated “$500,000 on behalf of UBA Group for […]

The post I donated N1bn to Boko Haram Victims – Tony Elumelu replies Twitter User appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

