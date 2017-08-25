Pages Navigation Menu

I Don’t Think There’s Any Feud Between Davido & Wizkid – Mayorkun Says

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment

There is constantly something in the media about top Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid feuding. However, Mayorkun who is signed on to Davido’s record label is says in an interview with Hiptv that there is no feud. Watch the video below:- Source: Naijaloaded

