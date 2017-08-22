Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t work at the presidency-Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko – Primenewsghana

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

I don't work at the presidency-Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Primenewsghana
Former Executive Director of Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has rubbished allegation he is part of an alleged “mafia” group at the Flagstaff House, whose members have created a fence around the president ostensibly to deny access to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.