I don’t work at the presidency-Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko – Primenewsghana
|
I don't work at the presidency-Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Primenewsghana
Former Executive Director of Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has rubbished allegation he is part of an alleged “mafia” group at the Flagstaff House, whose members have created a fence around the president ostensibly to deny access to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!