Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I feel proud to be accepted in Africa —Neil Bajayo – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

I feel proud to be accepted in Africa —Neil Bajayo
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Crossing over to Africa with a trending Afrobeat sound is a huge success for Israeli-American hip hop artiste, Neil Bajayo, and he has revealed that the breakthrough is one experience he would continue to hold dear to his heart. The multi-talented

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.