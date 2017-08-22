Pages Navigation Menu

“I got myself separated from her because she is fake” – Bobrisky slams Toyin Lawani

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has reacted to popular stylist, Toyin Lawani calling him a riff raff as his a*s surgery move was discussed on an episode of Hot Topics with Latasha! Bobrisky who wondered why he was featured on the episode, further revealed why he doesn’t want to associate with the Toyin Lawani who he said is fake. Here’s …

The post "I got myself separated from her because she is fake" – Bobrisky slams Toyin Lawani appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

