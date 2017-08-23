I have confidence in junior Eagles-Ugbade

Nduka Ugbade, former Captain of the 1985 Golden Eaglets, said on Wednesday that the team’s unfortunate crash out of Junior World Cup Qualifying Series was not enough to write them off.

He, however, expressed confidence in the present form of the country’s junior teams.

Ugbade stated this in Abuja that the team had the potential of beating even the best junior team in the world.

‘’Any team can win or lose in matches, even the supposed best team like Brazil.

‘’Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany in 2014 on their own pitch and in their country and before their compatriots,’’ Ugbade said.

He explained that there was dynamism in the game of football because there was no team that had permanent form of playing football.

The former Eaglet’s captain called on Nigerians to continue to support the junior teams, adding that they were the foundation of Nigeria’s senior team.

Nigeria’s U-17 team won the maiden edition of the world cup in 1985, repeated it 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

Also, the U-20 team was runners’ up in 1989 and 2005 having come third in 1983.

NAN

The post I have confidence in junior Eagles-Ugbade appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

