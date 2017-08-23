Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I have no intention of promoting tobacco – Olamide Clears the Air on his “Wo” Video

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rapper Olamide has addressed the controversy surrounding the video for his hit song “Wo.” The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet accused the rapper of promoting tobacco use in the country, violating the 2015 Tobacco Control Act. Olamide on Tuesday said he had no intention of promoting the use of tobacco. He tweeted: […]

The post I have no intention of promoting tobacco – Olamide Clears the Air on his “Wo” Video appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.