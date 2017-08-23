I have no intention of promoting tobacco – Olamide Clears the Air on his “Wo” Video

Rapper Olamide has addressed the controversy surrounding the video for his hit song “Wo.” The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet accused the rapper of promoting tobacco use in the country, violating the 2015 Tobacco Control Act. Olamide on Tuesday said he had no intention of promoting the use of tobacco. He tweeted: […]

The post I have no intention of promoting tobacco – Olamide Clears the Air on his “Wo” Video appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

