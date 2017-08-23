I have only one fallopian tube left

Dear Bunmi,

I got married a couple of years ago and we have been trying for a baby without positive result. Early last year, I felt this terrible pains in my lower abdomen and I was rushed to the hospital and the doctor said I had an ectopic pregnancy and that he had to operate right away to remove one of the fallopian tubes that was damaged.

Could this be responsible for my infertility? And what are my chances of getting pregnant with only one tube

Augusta, by e-mail.?

Dear Augusta,

An ectopic pregnancy is one which occurs outside the womb. The womb is connected by means of two tubes with the ovaries. The female egg or ovum, passes down these tubes (called fallopian tubes) into the womb and when fertilization happens, that fertilized ovum lodges in the uterus.

It occasionally happens that the fertilized ovum lodges in one of the tubes. When this happens, there is no room for the ovum to grow, so that trouble soon develops.

Often, there is pain in the lower part of the abdomen on one side and brown discharge or slight bleeding from the vagina. If the condition continues, the fallopian tube may burst. The symptoms often occur soon after a missed period before pregnancy is confirmed.

. So in the event of pain and brown discharge, a doctor should be contacted without delay even if you are not sure you are pregnant.

The doctor then operates to remove the bursting tubes. After the operation, both ovaries and one healthy fallopian tube are left, so fertility is not greatly affected.

The post I have only one fallopian tube left appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

