I hope London #ResumeOrResign protesters will come back to Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on protesters in London who asked him to #ResumeOrResign to “also come back (to Nigeria) and join us.” Some Nigerians had staged a protest at Abuja House, London between 5pm on Friday, August 18 and 9am on Saturday, August 19, 2017. The president returned to the country August 19 at 4.36pm. According to […]

The post I hope London #ResumeOrResign protesters will come back to Nigeria – Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

