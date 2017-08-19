I may cheat on a man who’s not good in bed —Mimisola Daniels – Vanguard
|
I may cheat on a man who's not good in bed —Mimisola Daniels
Vanguard
I have always wanted to be an actress, since I was a child but my father never bought the idea. In 2010 I met someone who talked to him and persuaded him to allow me follow my dream. The person featured me in my first film. It was in 2010. Later, I met …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!